    Oregon National Guard Soldier Trains on Abrams Tank

    Oregon National Guard Soldier Trains on Abrams Tank

    Army Spc. Samantha Brumley, a tank mechanic with Company F, 145th Brigade Support Battalion, Oregon National Guard, poses for a photo in front of an Abrams M1A2 System Enhanced Package tank while training at the Orchard Training Center near Boise, Idaho, Aug. 20, 2014. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Wayne (Chris) Clyne, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Oregon Army National Guard

    Face of Defense: Female Tank Mechanic Likes Dirty Work

