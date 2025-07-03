Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Medicine Celebrates 250 Years of Service to our Nation

    GERMANY

    07.02.2025

    Photo by Kirk Frady 

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany - U.S. Army Lt. Col. Paul Hester, director of Environmental Health Sciences for Public Health Command Europe plays taps at the 2025 Military Medicine Ball held July 2 at the Ramstein Officer's Club. Several hundred U.S. Army, Navy, and Air Force military and civilian medical professionals, along with their NATO and Allied partners from across Europe, attended the ball. The event celebrated a remarkable 250 years of military medicine, commemorating a rich legacy of service and dedication to our country. Since the nation's inception, our military medical forces have played a vital role in providing comfort, care, and compassion to the wounded, ill, and injured, ensuring the health and readiness of our fighting forces while advancing medical knowledge and practices that benefit both military personnel and civilians alike. The guest speaker for the ball was Lt. Gen. Mary Izaguirre, the U.S. Army Surgeon General and Commanding General of U.S. Army Medical Command.

