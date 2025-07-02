Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HNDGS Deputy Chief and U.S. 6th Fleet Deputy Commander visit NSA Souda Bay

    GREECE

    07.02.2025

    Photo by Delaney Jensen 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (July 3, 2025) From left to right, Commodore Dionysios Mantadakis, commanding officer, Hellenic Naval Base; Vice Adm. Theodoros Mikropoulos, deputy chief, Hellenic National Defence General Staff; Rear Adm. P. Scott Miller, deputy commander, U.S. 6th Fleet; and Capt. Stephen Steacy, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay pose for a photo onboard NSA Souda Bay, July 3, 2025. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Delaney Jensen)

