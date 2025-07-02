NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (July 3, 2025) From left to right, Commodore Dionysios Mantadakis, commanding officer, Hellenic Naval Base; Vice Adm. Theodoros Mikropoulos, deputy chief, Hellenic National Defence General Staff; Rear Adm. P. Scott Miller, deputy commander, U.S. 6th Fleet; and Capt. Stephen Steacy, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay pose for a photo onboard NSA Souda Bay, July 3, 2025. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Delaney Jensen)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 05:28
|Photo ID:
|9146481
|VIRIN:
|250703-N-EM691-1018
|Resolution:
|3326x2217
|Size:
|640.29 KB
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HNDGS Deputy Chief and U.S. 6th Fleet Deputy Commander visit NSA Souda Bay, by Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.