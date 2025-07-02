36 CES participates in the 2025 Guam Island-wide Bat Count

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Military and civilian volunteers hold up the number of bats they saw near Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 1, 2025. The Guam Island-wide Bat Count is to help track the population of the endangered Marianas Fruit Bat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Audree Campbell)