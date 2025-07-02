Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    36 CES participates in the 2025 Guam Island-wide Bat Count

    YIGO, GUAM

    06.30.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Audree Campbell 

    36th Wing

    U.S. Military and civilian volunteers hold up the number of bats they saw near Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 1, 2025. The Guam Island-wide Bat Count is to help track the population of the endangered Marianas Fruit Bat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Audree Campbell)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 22:27
    Location: YIGO, GU
    Andersen AFB
    endangered species
    36 CES
    Volunteer
    Marianas Fruit Bat

