    140th Civil Engineer Squadron granted new corrosion control facility

    AURORA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chance Johnson 

    140th Wing

    The 140th Civil Engineering Squadron along with Wing leadership celebrate a ground-breaking ceremony for a corrosion control facility at Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado, May 20, 2025. The facility will be able to house a standard fighter jet and will serve as a fire suppression and decontamination area among additional functions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chance Johnson)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 14:40
    Photo ID: 9145417
    VIRIN: 250509-Z-JF518-1012
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 7.05 MB
    Location: AURORA, COLORADO, US
    This work, 140th Civil Engineer Squadron granted new corrosion control facility, by TSgt Chance Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    140WG
    alwaysreadyalwaysthere

