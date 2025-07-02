The 140th Civil Engineering Squadron along with Wing leadership celebrate a ground-breaking ceremony for a corrosion control facility at Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado, May 20, 2025. The facility will be able to house a standard fighter jet and will serve as a fire suppression and decontamination area among additional functions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chance Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2025 14:40
|Photo ID:
|9145417
|VIRIN:
|250509-Z-JF518-1012
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|7.05 MB
|Location:
|AURORA, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 140th Civil Engineer Squadron granted new corrosion control facility, by TSgt Chance Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
140th Civil Engineer Squadron granted new corrosion control facility
No keywords found.