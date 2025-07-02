140th Civil Engineer Squadron granted new corrosion control facility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 140th Civil Engineering Squadron along with Wing leadership celebrate a ground-breaking ceremony for a corrosion control facility at Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado, May 20, 2025. The facility will be able to house a standard fighter jet and will serve as a fire suppression and decontamination area among additional functions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chance Johnson)