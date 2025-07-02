Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune celebrates opening of SMART Clinic with ribbon-cutting ceremony [Image 6 of 6]

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune celebrates opening of SMART Clinic with ribbon-cutting ceremony

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Woods 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    250702-N-FB730-1050 CAMP LEJEUNE. (July 2, 2025) Participants do bear crawls during an open exercise demonstration after the Camp Geiger SMART Clinic ribbon-cutting ceremony aboard Marine Corps Air Station New River on July 2, 2025. The state-of-the-art Human Performance Center/SMART Clinic integrates sports medicine physicians, athletic trainers, and allied health professionals in a environment focused on returning injured School of Infantry-East students to full mission readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist second class Justin Woods)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 13:15
    Photo ID: 9144952
    VIRIN: 250702-N-FB730-1050
    Resolution: 7569x3745
    Size: 3.81 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune celebrates opening of SMART Clinic with ribbon-cutting ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Justin Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ribbon-Cutting
    Camp Geiger
    SMART Clinic
    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune
    NMCCL

