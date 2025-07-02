Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune celebrates opening of SMART Clinic with ribbon-cutting ceremony

250702-N-FB730-1040 CAMP LEJEUNE. (July 2, 2025) participants warm-up before an open exercise demonstration after the Camp Geiger SMART Clinic ribbon-cutting ceremony aboard Marine Corps Air Station New River on July 2, 2025. The state-of-the-art Human Performance Center/SMART Clinic integrates sports medicine physicians, athletic trainers, and allied health professionals in a environment focused on returning injured School of Infantry-East students to full mission readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist second class Justin Woods)
