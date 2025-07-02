Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune celebrates opening of SMART Clinic with ribbon-cutting ceremony [Image 3 of 6]

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune celebrates opening of SMART Clinic with ribbon-cutting ceremony

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Woods 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    250702-N-FB730-1020 CAMP LEJEUNE. (July 2, 2025) (From left to right) Brigadier General Ralph Rizzo, Commander Aaron Moody, Captain Anja Dabelic, Rear Admiral Robert Hawkins, Colonel Garth Burnett, and Lieutenant Commander Matthew Miles pose for a photo during the Camp Geiger SMART clinic ribbon-cutting ceremony aboard Marine Corps Air Station New River on July 2, 2025. The state-of-the-art Human Performance Center/SMART Clinic integrates sports medicine physicians, athletic trainers, and allied health professionals in a environment focused on returning injured School of Infantry-East students to full mission readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist second class Justin Woods)

    This work, Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune celebrates opening of SMART Clinic with ribbon-cutting ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Justin Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ribbon-Cutting
    Camp Geiger
    SMART Clinic
    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune
    NMCCL

