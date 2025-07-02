Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune celebrates opening of SMART Clinic with ribbon-cutting ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250702-N-FB730-1020 CAMP LEJEUNE. (July 2, 2025) (From left to right) Brigadier General Ralph Rizzo, Commander Aaron Moody, Captain Anja Dabelic, Rear Admiral Robert Hawkins, Colonel Garth Burnett, and Lieutenant Commander Matthew Miles pose for a photo during the Camp Geiger SMART clinic ribbon-cutting ceremony aboard Marine Corps Air Station New River on July 2, 2025. The state-of-the-art Human Performance Center/SMART Clinic integrates sports medicine physicians, athletic trainers, and allied health professionals in a environment focused on returning injured School of Infantry-East students to full mission readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist second class Justin Woods)