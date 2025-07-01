John Basilonbe Medal of Honor

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

This photo illustration features GySgt. John Basilone, with the medal of honor at the top, and a quote of his at the bottom, created on June 25, 2025. John Basilone was awarded the medal of honor for his courageous actions including singlehandedly dispatching at least 38 Japanese soldiers by picking up a water cooled M1917 Browning machine gun barehanded and free firing it at the oncoming wave of Japanese during the Guadalcanal Campaign. This graphic was created using adobe photoshop. (U.S. Marine Corps graphic by LCpl. Jacob Parker)