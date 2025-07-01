Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    John Basilonbe Medal of Honor

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    John Basilonbe Medal of Honor

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Parker 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico   

    This photo illustration features GySgt. John Basilone, with the medal of honor at the top, and a quote of his at the bottom, created on June 25, 2025. John Basilone was awarded the medal of honor for his courageous actions including singlehandedly dispatching at least 38 Japanese soldiers by picking up a water cooled M1917 Browning machine gun barehanded and free firing it at the oncoming wave of Japanese during the Guadalcanal Campaign. This graphic was created using adobe photoshop. (U.S. Marine Corps graphic by LCpl. Jacob Parker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 11:26
    Photo ID: 9144684
    VIRIN: 250625-M-AV128-5581
    Resolution: 1296x1728
    Size: 199.72 KB
    Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, John Basilonbe Medal of Honor, by LCpl Jacob Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guadalcanal
    Medal of Honor
    WWII

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download