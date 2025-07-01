Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, National Park Service teams up to rescue mariner

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Olinda Romero 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    A Coast Guard Station Fort Macon boat crew rescued a mariner after his vessel ran aground near Shackleford Banks, North Carolina, June 30, 2025. Station Fort Macon launched their 29-foot Response Boat-small boatcrew and were met by a National Parks Service vessel who assisted with a shoreside rescue of the mariner. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photograph)

