Coast Guard, National Park Service teams up to rescue mariner

A Coast Guard Station Fort Macon boat crew rescued a mariner after his vessel ran aground near Shackleford Banks, North Carolina, June 30, 2025. Station Fort Macon launched their 29-foot Response Boat-small boatcrew and were met by a National Parks Service vessel who assisted with a shoreside rescue of the mariner. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photograph)
