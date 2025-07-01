Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground commander talks test capabilities

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Commander Col. John Nelson (right) gives a presentation outlining the post’s world class testing capabilities at the Institute for Defense and Government Vehicle’s Armored Vehicles Conference at the MGM Grand Detroit on June 25, 2025.

    With a conference theme of ‘Modernizing the U.S. Armored Force for 2030 and Beyond,’ Nelson discussed how YPG’s more than 200 miles of rugged surveyed road courses closely simulate what a Soldier might experience in a combat theater in desert, arctic, and tropical environments. “You can’t choose where you’re going to fight next, but you can be prepared for it,” he said. “The three natural environments YPG provides are opportunities for materiel developers to reduce risk in their programs, to actually identify issues early on without having to make large expenditures after procurement.”

