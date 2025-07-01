U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground commander talks test capabilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Commander Col. John Nelson (right) gives a presentation outlining the post’s world class testing capabilities at the Institute for Defense and Government Vehicle’s Armored Vehicles Conference at the MGM Grand Detroit on June 25, 2025.



With a conference theme of ‘Modernizing the U.S. Armored Force for 2030 and Beyond,’ Nelson discussed how YPG’s more than 200 miles of rugged surveyed road courses closely simulate what a Soldier might experience in a combat theater in desert, arctic, and tropical environments. “You can’t choose where you’re going to fight next, but you can be prepared for it,” he said. “The three natural environments YPG provides are opportunities for materiel developers to reduce risk in their programs, to actually identify issues early on without having to make large expenditures after procurement.”