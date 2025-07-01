42d Air Base Wing welcomes new Crusader Chief

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 42d Air Base Wing welcomes Chief Master Sgt. Demetrius N. Booth as its new command chief during a change of responsibility ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, July 1, 2025. As the command chief, Chief Booth will serve as the principal advisor to the 42d ABW commander on all matters concerning the readiness, professional development, utilization and effectiveness of the base’s enlisted Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter)