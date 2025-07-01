Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Corps of Engineers hosts open house at Lock and Dam 4

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Corps of Engineers hosts open house at Lock and Dam 4

    ALMA, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2024

    Photo by Melanie Peterson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, hosted an open house at Lock and Dam 4, on the Mississippi River, in Alma, Wisconsin, on July 27, 2024.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025 14:00
    Photo ID: 9142833
    VIRIN: 240727-A-AB038-1136
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 9.06 MB
    Location: ALMA, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps of Engineers hosts open house at Lock and Dam 4, by Melanie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Corps of Engineers hosts Lock and Dam 4 open house

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alma
    Mississippi Valley Division
    St. Paul District
    lock and dam
    USACE
    navigation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download