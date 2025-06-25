Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard transfers 5 Cuban aliens to The Bahamas

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    UNITED STATES

    06.29.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Five Cuban aliens wave their arms for help on Anguilla Cay in the Caribbean, June 29, 2025. A U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary flight crew spotted the aliens who had been stranded on the island for 17 days after their vessel sank and were eventually transferred to Bahamian authorities. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025 12:32
    Photo ID: 9142610
    VIRIN: 250629-G-G0107-1001
    Resolution: 583x377
    Size: 61.96 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Bahamas
    Coast Guard Auxiliary
    aliens
    Operation Vigilant Sentry
    Cuba
    USCG

