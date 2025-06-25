Coast Guard transfers 5 Cuban aliens to The Bahamas

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Five Cuban aliens wave their arms for help on Anguilla Cay in the Caribbean, June 29, 2025. A U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary flight crew spotted the aliens who had been stranded on the island for 17 days after their vessel sank and were eventually transferred to Bahamian authorities. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)