Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point bid Fair Winds and Following Seas to Hospital Corpsman Second Class Salma Moore on Monday, June 30, 2025.



From July 2022 to July 2025, Moore served as the Leading Petty Officer for the

Patient Administration Department. During her time here, she led 21 personnel in the processing of over 2,000 electronic health record uploads and the maintenance and security of over 6,000 patient records.



Moore received the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal in recognition of her service to the MCAS Cherry Point community.