Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fair Winds and Following Seas to Hospital Corpsman Second Class Salma Moore

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fair Winds and Following Seas to Hospital Corpsman Second Class Salma Moore

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2025

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point bid Fair Winds and Following Seas to Hospital Corpsman Second Class Salma Moore on Monday, June 30, 2025.

    From July 2022 to July 2025, Moore served as the Leading Petty Officer for the
    Patient Administration Department. During her time here, she led 21 personnel in the processing of over 2,000 electronic health record uploads and the maintenance and security of over 6,000 patient records.

    Moore received the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal in recognition of her service to the MCAS Cherry Point community.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025 07:25
    Photo ID: 9141946
    VIRIN: 250630-O-KJ310-4670
    Resolution: 2075x3112
    Size: 668.24 KB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fair Winds and Following Seas to Hospital Corpsman Second Class Salma Moore, by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fair Winds and Following Seas to Hospital Corpsman Second Class Salma Moore

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cherry point
    navy medicine
    navymedicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download