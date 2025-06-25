Army Dental Soldiers earn Germany Army Marksmanship Award

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

DIEZ, Germany - On June 28, 2025, Soldiers from Dental Health Activity-Rheinland Pfalz were honored guests at the Tag der Bundeswehr (Day of the Bundeswehr) event hosted by General Dr. Matthias Grüne. During a ceremony held at Oranienstein Castle, Medical Brigadier General Dr. Grüne presented German marksmanship awards (Schützenschnur) to three deserving Soldiers: Army Sgt. Jeffry Ylarde, Sgt. Ireayo Akanbi, and Cpl. Shamhaan Anthony. The Day of the Bundeswehr, an annual public event showcasing the Bundeswehr to the German public, took place at the Regional Medical Support Headquarters in Diez, Germany. The daylong event offered demonstrations and static displays of the German Armed Forces. Pictured from left to right are Lt. Col. Ryan Allred, Sgt. Jeffry Ylarde, Sgt. Ireayo Akanbi, Cpl. Shamhaan Anthony, 1st Sgt. Dewey Ross, and Brig. Gen. (Dr) Matthias Grüne.