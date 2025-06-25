Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Dental Soldiers earn Germany Army Marksmanship Award

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Army Dental Soldiers earn Germany Army Marksmanship Award

    GERMANY

    06.28.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    DIEZ, Germany - On June 28, 2025, Soldiers from Dental Health Activity-Rheinland Pfalz were honored guests at the Tag der Bundeswehr (Day of the Bundeswehr) event hosted by General Dr. Matthias Grüne. During a ceremony held at Oranienstein Castle, Medical Brigadier General Dr. Grüne presented German marksmanship awards (Schützenschnur) to three deserving Soldiers: Army Sgt. Jeffry Ylarde, Sgt. Ireayo Akanbi, and Cpl. Shamhaan Anthony. The Day of the Bundeswehr, an annual public event showcasing the Bundeswehr to the German public, took place at the Regional Medical Support Headquarters in Diez, Germany. The daylong event offered demonstrations and static displays of the German Armed Forces. Pictured from left to right are Lt. Col. Ryan Allred, Sgt. Jeffry Ylarde, Sgt. Ireayo Akanbi, Cpl. Shamhaan Anthony, 1st Sgt. Dewey Ross, and Brig. Gen. (Dr) Matthias Grüne.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025 03:04
    Photo ID: 9141769
    VIRIN: 250628-A-YV790-5509
    Resolution: 3495x2358
    Size: 3.34 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Dental Soldiers earn Germany Army Marksmanship Award, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Europe
    Army Medicine
    Army Dental Corps
    Medical Readiness Command
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download