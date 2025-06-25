DoD support DHS during illegal alien arrival flight

A U.S. Marine assigned to Joint Task Force Southern Guard stands on the flight line during an illegal alien arrival flight at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, June 27, 2025. The JTF-SG is providing support to illegal alien holding operations led by the Department of Homeland Security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Rubenak)
|06.27.2025
|06.30.2025 09:54
|9139777
|250627-F-VM792-1002
|4607x3065
|1.7 MB
|NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
|2
|0
