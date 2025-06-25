Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DoD support DHS during illegal alien arrival flight

    NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    06.27.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Rubenak 

    Joint Task Force Southern Guard

    A U.S. Marine assigned to Joint Task Force Southern Guard stands on the flight line during an illegal alien arrival flight at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, June 27, 2025. The JTF-SG is providing support to illegal alien holding operations led by the Department of Homeland Security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Rubenak)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 09:54
    Photo ID: 9139777
    VIRIN: 250627-F-VM792-1002
    Location: NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
