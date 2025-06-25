U.S. Army Corps responder returns home after nearly 3,000 hours of Hurricane Helene duty

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

George Minges is recognized at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Recovery Field Office for his nearly 3,000 hours of service supporting Hurricane Helene recovery efforts, Asheville, North Carolina, June 16, 2025. His leadership, stability, and commitment to helping others were vital to the success of the Private Property Debris Removal mission.