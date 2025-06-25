Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Corps responder returns home after nearly 3,000 hours of Hurricane Helene duty

    KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2025

    Photo by Michael Maddox 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    George Minges is recognized at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Recovery Field Office for his nearly 3,000 hours of service supporting Hurricane Helene recovery efforts, Asheville, North Carolina, June 16, 2025. His leadership, stability, and commitment to helping others were vital to the success of the Private Property Debris Removal mission.

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Wilmington District
    Hurricane Helene
    Hurricane Helene response

