    Vietnam Selfie

    VIETNAM

    01.15.1969

    Spec. 4 Bob Collins, a U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 40th Public Information Detachment (PID), takes a selfie in the mirror of a vehicle with his Leica M3 camera in Vietnam, between 1968 and 1969. The 40th PID was inactivated on Oct. 12, 1970, in Vietnam, and later redesignated, Sept. 1, 1988, as the 40th Public Affairs Detachment (PAD) at Fort Campbell, Ky. (U.S. Army photo by Spec. 4 Bob Collins)

    Date Taken: 01.15.1969
    Date Posted: 06.28.2025 14:14
    Photo ID: 9138063
    VIRIN: 690115-A-LJ797-7237
    Resolution: 4097x5334
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: VN
    Vietnam
    40th Public Information Detachment
    public affairs history
    Vietnam selfie
    40th PAD history
    40th PID

