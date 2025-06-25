Vietnam selfie

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spec. 4 Bob Collins, a U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 40th Public Information Detachment (PID), takes a selfie in the mirror of a vehicle with his Leica M3 camera in Vietnam, between 1968 and 1969. The 40th PID was inactivated on Oct. 12, 1970, in Vietnam, and later redesignated, Sept. 1, 1988, as the 40th Public Affairs Detachment (PAD) at Fort Campbell, Ky. (U.S. Army photo by Spec. 4 Bob Collins)