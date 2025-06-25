Marines Bring Cyber Warfighting Experience to HammerCon

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jamel Neville, commanding officer of Marine Corps Cyberspace Warfare Group, delivers a keynote address during HammerCon 2025 at Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel, Md., June 26, 2025. Neville emphasized the importance of cyber readiness, joint integration and innovation to secure the nation’s digital battlespace. (Courtesy photo by Katie Lewis)