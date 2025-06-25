U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jamel Neville, commanding officer of Marine Corps Cyberspace Warfare Group, delivers a keynote address during HammerCon 2025 at Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel, Md., June 26, 2025. Neville emphasized the importance of cyber readiness, joint integration and innovation to secure the nation’s digital battlespace. (Courtesy photo by Katie Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2025 12:17
|Photo ID:
|9138025
|Resolution:
|1600x2000
|Size:
|896.2 KB
|Location:
|MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marines Bring Cyber Warfighting Experience to HammerCon, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fight's On: Marines Bring Cyber Warfighting Experience to HammerCon
No keywords found.