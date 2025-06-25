Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines Bring Cyber Warfighting Experience to HammerCon

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Marine Corps Information Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jamel Neville, commanding officer of Marine Corps Cyberspace Warfare Group, delivers a keynote address during HammerCon 2025 at Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel, Md., June 26, 2025. Neville emphasized the importance of cyber readiness, joint integration and innovation to secure the nation’s digital battlespace. (Courtesy photo by Katie Lewis)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 06.28.2025 12:17
    Photo ID: 9138025
    Resolution: 1600x2000
    Size: 896.2 KB
    Location: MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    Fight's On: Marines Bring Cyber Warfighting Experience to HammerCon

    MCCYWG
    MCIC
    HAMMER CON

