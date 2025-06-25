Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military leaders honor veterans at 75th Korean War Memorial

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Military leaders honor veterans at 75th Korean War Memorial

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Wren Fiontar 

    Pacific Air Forces

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Kevin Schneider, Pacific Air Forces commander, provides a keynote address during the 75th Korean War Commemoration Ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Hawaii, June 25, 2025. Senior leaders from the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force and Space Force joined more than a 100 local leaders and veterans at the commemoration event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Wren Fiontar)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2025
    Date Posted: 06.27.2025 20:55
    Photo ID: 9137761
    VIRIN: 250624-F-HU835-1129
    Resolution: 8009x5339
    Size: 4.67 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military leaders honor veterans at 75th Korean War Memorial, by SSgt Wren Fiontar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Korean War
    Forgotten War
    Veterans
    Punchbowl
    Gen. Kevin Schneider

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download