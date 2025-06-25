U.S. Air Force Gen. Kevin Schneider, Pacific Air Forces commander, provides a keynote address during the 75th Korean War Commemoration Ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Hawaii, June 25, 2025. Senior leaders from the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force and Space Force joined more than a 100 local leaders and veterans at the commemoration event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Wren Fiontar)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2025 20:55
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
This work, Military leaders honor veterans at 75th Korean War Memorial, by SSgt Wren Fiontar
