Date Taken: 06.27.2025 Date Posted: 06.27.2025 07:24 Photo ID: 9135533 VIRIN: 250627-D-ZZ999-1001 Resolution: 1960x1550 Size: 549.85 KB Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VIRGINIA, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, On July 1, commissaries hit 158-year mark in providing valuable benefit of low-cost groceries to military community, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.