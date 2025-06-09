Date Taken: 06.20.2025 Date Posted: 06.20.2025 16:40 Photo ID: 9125229 VIRIN: 250620-O-MF537-5300 Resolution: 1600x1070 Size: 356.5 KB Location: US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Intelligence Prompts the Battle of Bunker Hill (16 JUN 1775), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.