    75 Fighter Squadron welcomes new commander

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Savannah Carpenter 

    23rd Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Nicholas DiCapua, left 23rd Fighter Group commander, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Brooklynn Knight, right, 75th Fighter Squadron commander, during a change of command ceremony at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, June 20, 2025. Knight previously served as the Director of Operations for the 357th Fighter Squadron at Davis Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Savannah Carpenter)

    Air Combat Command
    23rd Wing
    Lead Wing

