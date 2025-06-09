Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen from the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Autonomy Capability Team (ACT3) and U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine (USAFSAM), and the 137th Air National Guard test a new military medical logistics prototype in a C-17 training flight at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, February 20, 2025.



As part of the Heroes Home project proposed by Col. Derek Sorensen of USAFSAM, this interdisciplinary team combined their medical expertise and artificial intelligence (AI) proficiency to enhance anticipatory medical logistics. The prototype tested integrates existing tools like NIPRGPT (a Department of Defense ChatGPT equivalent) and AI algorithms originally designed for aircraft refueling with BATDOK, an AFRL-developed mobile tool for medics to digitally document patient information.



This collaborative effort is designed to optimize the chain of care, ensuring expert personnel and medical supplies reach to wounded service members more quickly and efficiently, with the ultimate goal of bringing heroes home.