    23 FSS change of command

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Howell 

    23rd Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Kenneth Roberts, left, 23rd Mission Support Group commander, passes the guidon to Maj. Krystal Muddamalle, right, 23rd Force Support Squadron commander, during a change of command ceremony at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, June 20, 2025. Muddamalle recently completed Air Command and Staff College at Maxwell Air Force Base.

