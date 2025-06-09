23 FSS change of command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Kenneth Roberts, left, 23rd Mission Support Group commander, passes the guidon to Maj. Krystal Muddamalle, right, 23rd Force Support Squadron commander, during a change of command ceremony at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, June 20, 2025. Muddamalle recently completed Air Command and Staff College at Maxwell Air Force Base.