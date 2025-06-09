U.S. Air Force Col. Kenneth Roberts, left, 23rd Mission Support Group commander, passes the guidon to Maj. Krystal Muddamalle, right, 23rd Force Support Squadron commander, during a change of command ceremony at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, June 20, 2025. Muddamalle recently completed Air Command and Staff College at Maxwell Air Force Base.
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2025 15:18
|Photo ID:
|9125059
|VIRIN:
|250620-F-FB609-1311
|Resolution:
|4826x3211
|Size:
|8.44 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 23 FSS change of command, by A1C Rachel Howell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.