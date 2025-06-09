Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard stops illegal charter operation near Anna Maria Island

    ANNA MARIA ISLAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2025

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard law enforcement team terminates an illegal charter operating on the Intracoastal Waterway near Anna Maria Island, Florida, June 19, 2025. The Coast Guard team boarded the 24-foot boat that was allegedly operating as an illegal small passenger vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 14:04
    Location: ANNA MARIA ISLAND, FLORIDA, US
