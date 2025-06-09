Coast Guard stops illegal charter operation near Anna Maria Island

A Coast Guard law enforcement team terminates an illegal charter operating on the Intracoastal Waterway near Anna Maria Island, Florida, June 19, 2025. The Coast Guard team boarded the 24-foot boat that was allegedly operating as an illegal small passenger vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
