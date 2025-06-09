Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Final Independence-Class Littoral Combat Ship Successfully Completes Acceptance Trials

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Final Independence-Class Littoral Combat Ship Successfully Completes Acceptance Trials

    MOBILE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA)

    MOBILE, Ala – The future USS Pierre (LCS 38) departed Austal USA shipyard to conduct Acceptance Trials in Mobile, Alabama, June 2025. Acceptance Trials are the last significant milestone before delivery of the ship to the Navy later this year. (U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 10:18
    Photo ID: 9124559
    VIRIN: 250620-A-GB562-1001
    Resolution: 4032x1306
    Size: 936.19 KB
    Location: MOBILE, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Final Independence-Class Littoral Combat Ship Successfully Completes Acceptance Trials, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    littoral combat ship
    LCS
    NAVSEA
    PEO USC
    USS Pierre

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download