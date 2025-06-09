Final Independence-Class Littoral Combat Ship Successfully Completes Acceptance Trials

MOBILE, Ala – The future USS Pierre (LCS 38) departed Austal USA shipyard to conduct Acceptance Trials in Mobile, Alabama, June 2025. Acceptance Trials are the last significant milestone before delivery of the ship to the Navy later this year. (U.S. Navy photo)
