The sun sets behind an area known as RAK Playground on Fort Campbell, Ky., June 18, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Alexander Henninger)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2025 18:42
|Photo ID:
|9123826
|VIRIN:
|250618-A-LJ797-5432
|Resolution:
|7470x4980
|Size:
|10.03 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sunset at RAK Playground, by MSG Alexander Henninger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.