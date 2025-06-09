Khaan Quest 2025 Road Construction Project

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj William White the command sergeant major of the 125th Finance Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, poses for a group photo with soldiers of the 333rd Engineer, 365th Engineer Battalion, 302nd Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, 412th Engineer and soldiers of the Mongolian Armed Forces, during Khaan Quest 2025, on June 18, 2025, at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia. Khaan Quest is an annual, multinational and multicomponent training exercise led by the Mongolian Armed Forces designed to promote regional peace and security. (U.S. Army photo by Staff. Sgt. Christopher Stelter)