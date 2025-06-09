Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Khaan Quest 2025 Road Construction Project

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Khaan Quest 2025 Road Construction Project

    FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MONGOLIA

    06.17.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Stelter 

    207th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj William White the command sergeant major of the 125th Finance Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, poses for a group photo with soldiers of the 333rd Engineer, 365th Engineer Battalion, 302nd Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, 412th Engineer and soldiers of the Mongolian Armed Forces, during Khaan Quest 2025, on June 18, 2025, at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia. Khaan Quest is an annual, multinational and multicomponent training exercise led by the Mongolian Armed Forces designed to promote regional peace and security. (U.S. Army photo by Staff. Sgt. Christopher Stelter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.19.2025 01:19
    Photo ID: 9123290
    VIRIN: 250618-A-LQ427-7235
    Resolution: 6090x2794
    Size: 11.23 MB
    Location: FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Khaan Quest 2025 Road Construction Project, by SSG Christopher Stelter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KhaanQuest25, Readiness, FreeandOpenIndoPacific, Partnership

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download