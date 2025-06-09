Connecticut Guard, Uruguayan Defense Leaders Highlight Partnership at ESMADE

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members from the Connecticut National Guard and Uruguayan Air Force gather for a group photo at Estado Mayor de la Defensa (ESMADE) in Montevideo, Uruguay, May 21, 2025. The meeting focused on continuing the partnership and further cooperation within the State Partnership Program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Emme Drummond)