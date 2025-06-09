Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Connecticut Guard, Uruguayan Defense Leaders Highlight Partnership at ESMADE

    Connecticut Guard, Uruguayan Defense Leaders Highlight Partnership at ESMADE

    MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY

    05.21.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Emme Drummond 

    103rd Airlift Wing, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    Members from the Connecticut National Guard and Uruguayan Air Force gather for a group photo at Estado Mayor de la Defensa (ESMADE) in Montevideo, Uruguay, May 21, 2025. The meeting focused on continuing the partnership and further cooperation within the State Partnership Program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Emme Drummond)

    #ConnecticutNationalGuard #SPP #AirNationalGuard #ArmyNationalGuard

