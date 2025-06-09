Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Khaan Quest 2025 cordon and search

    FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MONGOLIA

    06.14.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Stelter 

    207th Public Affairs Detachment

    Mongolian Armed Forces Cpt. Suvd Batsaikhan an international instructor, of the UNIT 311 Peace Support Operation Tactical Center leads the After Action Review after a cordon and search exercise during Khaan Quest 2025, at Five Hills Training Area in Mongolia, on June 15, 2025. U.S. Army Soldiers were provided small arms by the Mongolian Armed Forces to facilitate U.N. training. Khaan Quest is an annual, multinational and multicomponent training exercise led by the Mongolian Armed Forces designed to promote regional peace and security. (U.S. Army photo by Staff. Sgt. Christopher D Stelter)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 20:29
    Photo ID: 9123091
    VIRIN: 250614-A-LQ427-1543
    Resolution: 6468x4264
    Size: 5.09 MB
    Location: FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MN
    This work, Khaan Quest 2025 cordon and search, by SSG Christopher Stelter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KhaanQuest25, Readiness, FreeandOpenIndoPacific, Partnership

