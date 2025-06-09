Khaan Quest 2025 cordon and search

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mongolian Armed Forces Cpt. Suvd Batsaikhan an international instructor, of the UNIT 311 Peace Support Operation Tactical Center leads the After Action Review after a cordon and search exercise during Khaan Quest 2025, at Five Hills Training Area in Mongolia, on June 15, 2025. U.S. Army Soldiers were provided small arms by the Mongolian Armed Forces to facilitate U.N. training. Khaan Quest is an annual, multinational and multicomponent training exercise led by the Mongolian Armed Forces designed to promote regional peace and security. (U.S. Army photo by Staff. Sgt. Christopher D Stelter)