U.S. Army Japan Change of Command Ceremony

Brig. Gen. James Dooghan, left, accepts the U.S. Army Japan guidon from Gen. Ronald Clark, commander of U.S. Army Pacific, during a change-of-command ceremony June 17 at Camp Zama, Japan.
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2025 03:52
|Photo ID:
|9120481
|VIRIN:
|250617-A-QU164-7699
|Resolution:
|2200x1467
|Size:
|1004.34 KB
|Location:
|KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
