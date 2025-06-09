Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osan Master Sgt. Release

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    06.18.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams 

    51st Fighter Wing

    The newest master sergeant selects pose for a group photo during the Master Sergeant Release party at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 18, 2025. The event recognized their dedication, leadership, and readiness to take on greater responsibilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 03:41
    Photo ID: 9120466
    VIRIN: 250618-F-MU509-1254
    Resolution: 4223x3016
    Size: 2.47 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Osan Master Sgt. Release, by SrA Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AirForce
    SNCO
    Top3
    TeamOsan
    MasterSergeant

