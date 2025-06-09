The newest master sergeant selects pose for a group photo during the Master Sergeant Release party at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 18, 2025. The event recognized their dedication, leadership, and readiness to take on greater responsibilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2025 03:41
|Photo ID:
|9120466
|VIRIN:
|250618-F-MU509-1254
|Resolution:
|4223x3016
|Size:
|2.47 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Osan Master Sgt. Release, by SrA Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.