    NH Air Supremacy at 2025 Norwegian Foot March

    NH Air Supremacy at 2025 Norwegian Foot March

    CONCORD, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    From left, Master Sgt. Jason Inglis, Tech. Sgt. Amber Martine and Col. Paul Kell of their New Hampshire Air National Guard gather after their “podium sweep” of a 30-kilometer Norwegian Foot March, hosted by the New Hampshire Army National Guard on June 14, 2025, in Concord, New Hampshire. Martine--a triathlete from Kittery, Maine--dominated a field of 56 Soldiers and Airmen with her winning time of 3:15:00, Inglis finished second at 3:24:00, while Kell placed third at 3:26:00. The race featured competitors in battledress uniforms and 25-pound packs on a course around the capital that finished at the state military reservation. The origins of the march, known as the Marsjmerket, date to 1915 when the Norwegian military first used it as a measure of combat readiness.

