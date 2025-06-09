NHCP Dental Residents Get Opportunity To "Ask The Chief"

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master Chief Petty Officer Allan Antonio, command master chief for Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton, answers a question from a dental resident during the “Ask the Chief” event held on June 13, 2025, in the hospital galley meeting room. The event was coordinated by NHCP Dental General Practice Residency program director Navy Capt. Joshua Cohen and offered dental residents nearing graduation the opportunity to ask a panel of senior enlisted staff members questions about the fleet. For 250 years, Navy Medicine – represented by more than 44,000 highly-trained military and civilian healthcare professionals – has delivered quality healthcare and enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea, and ashore.