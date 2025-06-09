NMRTC Portsmouth Celebrates the Hospital Corpsmen's 127th Birthday

A ceremony was held June 17 at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth to mark the 127th Birthday of the Hospital Corpsman. The oldest Corpsman present at the ceremony, Chief Hospital Corpsman Ignacio Garcia-Vega and the youngest Corpsman present Hospitalman Apprentice Baltazarserrano cut the cake with a cutlass as a reminder that Corpsmen are warriors, committed to carrying arms, tourniquets & bandages so that our nation may live in peace.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2025 15:06
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
