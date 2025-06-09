I'M A DEFENDER

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Adi Sehic, a combat medic assigned to 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment conducts cold loading training during Saber Guardian 25. As a combat medic specialist, Sehic serves as a first responder and triage illnesses and injuries to save lives, much like a paramedic in the civilian world. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Sar Paw)