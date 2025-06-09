Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I'M A DEFENDER

    I'M A DEFENDER

    ZERO POINT, HUNGARY

    06.16.2025

    Photo by Spc. Sar Paw 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Spc. Adi Sehic, a combat medic assigned to 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment conducts cold loading training during Saber Guardian 25. As a combat medic specialist, Sehic serves as a first responder and triage illnesses and injuries to save lives, much like a paramedic in the civilian world. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Sar Paw)

    EUCOM
    2CR
    VCORPS
    SaberGuardian
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope

