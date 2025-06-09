Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KC-135 Maintenance Flight Control Checks Atlantic Trident 25

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    KC-135 Maintenance Flight Control Checks Atlantic Trident 25

    ROVANIEMI, FINLAND

    06.17.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Bridget Rossignol 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa   

    U.S. Air National Guardsmen from the 101st Air Refueling Wing Maintenance Group, Bangor, Maine, conduct flight control checks of a U.S. Air Force KC-135R Stratotanker in support of exercise Atlantic Trident 25, at Rovaniemi Air Base, June 17, 2025. Atlantic Trident 25 is a tactical-level field training exercise hosted by the Finnish Air Force, focused on improving interoperability and integration between fourth- and fifth-generation fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Bridget Rossignol)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 06:49
    Photo ID: 9117620
    VIRIN: 250617-Z-DK622-1001
    Resolution: 3712x4640
    Size: 4.06 MB
    Location: ROVANIEMI, FI
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-135 Maintenance Flight Control Checks Atlantic Trident 25, by A1C Bridget Rossignol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    KC-135
    101st Air Refueling Wing
    MEANG
    Atlantic Trident 25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download