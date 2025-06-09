KC-135 Maintenance Flight Control Checks Atlantic Trident 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air National Guardsmen from the 101st Air Refueling Wing Maintenance Group, Bangor, Maine, conduct flight control checks of a U.S. Air Force KC-135R Stratotanker in support of exercise Atlantic Trident 25, at Rovaniemi Air Base, June 17, 2025. Atlantic Trident 25 is a tactical-level field training exercise hosted by the Finnish Air Force, focused on improving interoperability and integration between fourth- and fifth-generation fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Bridget Rossignol)