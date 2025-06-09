U.S. Air National Guardsmen from the 101st Air Refueling Wing Maintenance Group, Bangor, Maine, conduct flight control checks of a U.S. Air Force KC-135R Stratotanker in support of exercise Atlantic Trident 25, at Rovaniemi Air Base, June 17, 2025. Atlantic Trident 25 is a tactical-level field training exercise hosted by the Finnish Air Force, focused on improving interoperability and integration between fourth- and fifth-generation fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Bridget Rossignol)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2025 06:49
|Photo ID:
|9117620
|VIRIN:
|250617-Z-DK622-1001
|Resolution:
|3712x4640
|Size:
|4.06 MB
|Location:
|ROVANIEMI, FI
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, KC-135 Maintenance Flight Control Checks Atlantic Trident 25, by A1C Bridget Rossignol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
