435th CRS change of command

Col. Damon Field, 435th Contingency response Group commander (Left) passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Matthew Crowley, during the 435th Contingency Response Squadron change of command at Ramstein Air Base, June 13, 2025. The ceremony highlighted the departure of Lt. Col. Dillon Deutsch and the accomplishments of the squadron during his leadership while also outlining Crowley’s capabilities in leading the squadron. (U.S Air Force photo by Capt. Lou Burton)