CMSgt Anthony Bolus Retirement

Senior Master Sgt. Jody Fleming, 940th Air Refueling Wing MXS, narrates Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Bolus' retirement ceremony at Beale Air Force Base, California, June 14, 2025. The military ceremony celebrated Bolus' 26 years of distinguished duty with the U.S. Air Force; 8 years active duty and 18 years in the reserve highlighting his career achievements and dedication to duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lindsay Riddick-Liu).