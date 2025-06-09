Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CMSgt Anthony Bolus Retirement

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CMSgt Anthony Bolus Retirement

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2025

    Photo by Lindsay Riddick-Liu 

    940th Air Refueling Wing

    Senior Master Sgt. Jody Fleming, 940th Air Refueling Wing MXS, narrates Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Bolus' retirement ceremony at Beale Air Force Base, California, June 14, 2025. The military ceremony celebrated Bolus' 26 years of distinguished duty with the U.S. Air Force; 8 years active duty and 18 years in the reserve highlighting his career achievements and dedication to duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lindsay Riddick-Liu).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 18:42
    Photo ID: 9116821
    VIRIN: 250614-F-EH923-7202
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMSgt Anthony Bolus Retirement, by Lindsay Riddick-Liu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force
    Retirement
    940 ARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download