A group of current and former Air Force Special Operations Command senior leaders pose for a photo, following an event held in celebration of the command’s 35th anniversary, at Hurlburt Field, Florida, June 5, 2025. Throughout the week-long celebration, members of the AFSOC community came together to celebrate the milestone and recognize the contributions of everyone who has served in the command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli)
|06.05.2025
|HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
AFSOC bridges 35 years with professional development sessions
