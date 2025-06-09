Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFSOC bridges 35 years with professional development sessions

    HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli 

    Air Force Special Operations Command

    A group of current and former Air Force Special Operations Command senior leaders pose for a photo, following an event held in celebration of the command’s 35th anniversary, at Hurlburt Field, Florida, June 5, 2025. Throughout the week-long celebration, members of the AFSOC community came together to celebrate the milestone and recognize the contributions of everyone who has served in the command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 12:55
    Photo ID: 9115675
    VIRIN: 250605-F-LD209-1177
    Resolution: 8157x5438
    Size: 11.09 MB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
    Hurlburt Field
    AFSOC
    Lt. Gen. Michael Conley
    AFSOC35

