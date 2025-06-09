Curtis Wilbur Conduct Repair Locker Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Kasim Issa applies shoring to a bulkhead aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) during a repair locker drill in the South China Sea, June 14, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)