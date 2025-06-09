Khaan Quest 125th Finance Battalion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers of the 125th Finance Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, pose for a group photo during the opening ceremony of Khaan Quest 2025, at Five Hills Training Area in Mongolia, on June 14, 2025. Khaan Quest is an annual, multinational and multicomponent training exercise led by the Mongolian Armed Forces designed to promote regional peace and security. (U.S. Army photo by Staff. Sgt.Chistopher D. Stelter)