USAG Wiesbaden honors Army’s 250th Army anniversary with post run

Army Command Sgt. Maj. Rickey G. Jackson, senior enlisted advisor of 56th Domain Command, stands in front of a formation of Soldiers ahead of a post run held in honor of the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary, organized by USAG Wiesbaden on Lucius D. Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Germany, June 13, 2025. Behind Jackson are troops presenting the colors of the United States of America, Germany, United States Army, and 56th Multi-Domain Command. (U.S. Army photo by Brady Gross)