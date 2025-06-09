Army Command Sgt. Maj. Rickey G. Jackson, senior enlisted advisor of 56th Domain Command, stands in front of a formation of Soldiers ahead of a post run held in honor of the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary, organized by USAG Wiesbaden on Lucius D. Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Germany, June 13, 2025. Behind Jackson are troops presenting the colors of the United States of America, Germany, United States Army, and 56th Multi-Domain Command. (U.S. Army photo by Brady Gross)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2025 17:07
|Photo ID:
|9110937
|VIRIN:
|250613-A-QN293-5954
|Resolution:
|5107x3830
|Size:
|13.71 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Wiesbaden honors Army’s 250th Army anniversary with post run [Image 25 of 25], by Brady Gross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.