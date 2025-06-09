CSAF, CMSAF address MacDill Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin delivers remarks during an all-call at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 12, 2025. During his remarks, Allvin discussed the future of Air Force operations, plans to re-optimize force structures and their continued dedication to Airmen development. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)