CSAF, CMSAF address MacDill Airmen

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin delivers remarks during an all-call at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 12, 2025. During his remarks, Allvin discussed the future of Air Force operations, plans to re-optimize force structures and their continued dedication to Airmen development. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)
