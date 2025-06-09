Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TF Danger Soldiers Tour Arlington National Cemetery

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Photo by Maj. Guster Cunningham III 

    1st Infantry Division

    "Soldiers assigned to Task Force Danger, 1st Infantry Division, Fort Riley, Kansas were provided a tour of Arlington National Cemetery on June 13. The highlight of the tour was an in depth introduction to the life of a Sentinel of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and the Monument's origin in the early 20th Century. TF Danger is in Washington, D.C. to celebrate the Army's Birthday and participate in the Army Birthday Parade, June 14." Photo taken by MAJ Guster Cunningham III, 1st Infantry Division Public Affairs Officer

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 07:41
    Photo ID: 9108706
    VIRIN: 250612-A-CO466-7764
    Resolution: 6284x4189
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Hometown: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
    This work, TF Danger Soldiers Tour Arlington National Cemetery, by MAJ Guster Cunningham III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of the Army

    TAGS

    #BigRedOne
    #thiswelldefend
    #Army250

