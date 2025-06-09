TF Danger Soldiers Tour Arlington National Cemetery

"Soldiers assigned to Task Force Danger, 1st Infantry Division, Fort Riley, Kansas were provided a tour of Arlington National Cemetery on June 13. The highlight of the tour was an in depth introduction to the life of a Sentinel of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and the Monument's origin in the early 20th Century. TF Danger is in Washington, D.C. to celebrate the Army's Birthday and participate in the Army Birthday Parade, June 14." Photo taken by MAJ Guster Cunningham III, 1st Infantry Division Public Affairs Officer
