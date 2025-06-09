Army units conduct reenlistment ceremony at Sembach Kaserne

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SEMBACH, Germany – Army units from across Sembach Kaserne gathered on Friday June 13 to celebrate the Army’s 250th Birthday and conduct a reenlistment ceremony. Among the group of Soldiers who reenlisted from Medical Readiness Command, Europe were; Staff Sgt. Jacob Ogle, Sgt. Dayzier Beale, Sgt. Emily Tapia, and Spc. Kevin Alston. This year’s Army Birthday theme, “This we’ll defend,” was first used as a battle cry by the Continental Army. Today, it reminds us that our Army’s purpose is clear: to fight and win the nation’s wars. The Army remains committed to honing their warfighting skills, enforcing standards and discipline, and living the values that have defined the Army for the past 250 years.