    Army units conduct reenlistment ceremony at Sembach Kaserne

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    GERMANY

    06.13.2025

    Photo by Kirk Frady 

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    SEMBACH, Germany – Army units from across Sembach Kaserne gathered on Friday June 13 to celebrate the Army’s 250th Birthday and conduct a reenlistment ceremony. Among the group of Soldiers who reenlisted from Medical Readiness Command, Europe were; Staff Sgt. Jacob Ogle, Sgt. Dayzier Beale, Sgt. Emily Tapia, and Spc. Kevin Alston. This year’s Army Birthday theme, “This we’ll defend,” was first used as a battle cry by the Continental Army. Today, it reminds us that our Army’s purpose is clear: to fight and win the nation’s wars. The Army remains committed to honing their warfighting skills, enforcing standards and discipline, and living the values that have defined the Army for the past 250 years.

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 05:45
    Photo ID: 9108630
    VIRIN: 250613-A-YV790-7812
    Resolution: 5689x3628
    Size: 3.54 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army units conduct reenlistment ceremony at Sembach Kaserne, by Kirk Frady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Medicine
    StrongerTogether
    Medical Readiness Command Europe

