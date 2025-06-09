Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army’s 250th Birthday celebration held at Sembach Kaserne

    GERMANY

    06.13.2025

    Photo by Kirk Frady 

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    SEMBACH, Germany – Army units from across Sembach Kaserne gathered on Friday June 13 to celebrate the Army’s 250th Birthday and conduct a reenlistment ceremony. U.S. Army Col. Jeremy Johnson (center), chief of staff for Medical Readiness Command, Europe and Sgt. Maj. Carlos Orsinicarrero (2nd from left) from Dental Health Command Europe take part in the Army birthday cake cutting. This year’s Army Birthday theme, “This we’ll defend,” was first used as a battle cry by the Continental Army. Today, it reminds us that our Army’s purpose is clear: to fight and win the nation’s wars. The Army remains committed to honing their warfighting skills, enforcing standards and discipline, and living the values that have defined the Army for the past 250 years.

    TAGS

    Army Birthday
    Army Medicine
    StrongerTogether
    Medical Readiness Command Europe

