Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Helicopter Combat Strike Squadron 6 Conduct Vertical Replenishment

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Helicopter Combat Strike Squadron 6 Conduct Vertical Replenishment

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.10.2025

    Photo by Seaman Mark Bergado 

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopters from the “Indians” of Helicopter Combat Strike Squadron (HSC) 6 conduct a vertical replenishment with the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) in the South China Sea, June 11, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 22:57
    Photo ID: 9108289
    VIRIN: 250611-N-QV397-2013
    Resolution: 4370x2913
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Helicopter Combat Strike Squadron 6 Conduct Vertical Replenishment, by SN Mark Bergado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vertical Replenishment
    United States Navy
    HSC 6
    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)
    U.S. Navy
    Indians of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download